Super 8s: Red Hands unchanged for opener

Tyrone were too strong for Cork in their fourth round qualifier

All-Ireland Football SFC Super 8s - Tyrone v Roscommon Date: 14 July Venue: Croke Park Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster 1341 MW and BBC Sport website

Manager Mickey Harte has named an unchanged side for Tyrone's Super 8s opener against Roscommon on Saturday.

The Red Hands dismantled Cork last weekend to book their play in the new round-robin format.

Cathal Compton is expected to come into Roscommon's full-forward line while Fintan Cregg is also returned to the line-up.

The sides are in Group Two alongside Dublin and Donegal who will meet at Croke Park later on Saturday evening.

Tyrone's 16 point victory over Cork marked their best performance so far in this year's Championship.

Having lost at home to Monaghan in the quarter-finals of the Ulster Championship Harte's side required injury time to get past Meath in the first round of qualifiers.

The Red Hands will welcome All-Ireland champions to Dublin to Omagh on 21 July before an away fixture against Donegal a week later.

A win against the Rossies on Saturday may be crucial if Tyrone are to make it through the new format and into the semi-finals.

Beaten Connacht finalists Roscommon have enjoyed a fine 2018 season and are the only side not from Division One to have made the Super 8s.

However McStay's men will be playing in the top tier next season after they gained promotion from Division Two.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Niall Daly, Fintan Cregg, Conor Devaney; Tadgh O'Rourke, Enda Smith; Ciaráin Murtagh, Niall Kilroy, Cathal Cregg; Diarmuid Murtagh, Cathal Compton, Donie Smith.