Mattie McGleenan steps down as Cavan senior football manager

McGleenan guided Cavan to promotion from Division Two of the Football League in March

Mattie McGleenan has left Cavan following the All-Ireland qualifier exit at the hands of Tyrone last month.

The former Tyrone player replaced Terry Hyland as manager two years ago and Cavan were relegated to Division Two in his first season in charge.

Cavan returned to the top-flight this year before an Ulster SFC preliminary round defeat by Donegal in May.

The county stated its "appreciation and gratitude for the huge commitment" of McGleenan and his backroom team.

"Mattie has an infectious positivity and was always a pleasure to work with. We wish Mattie and his family every success in the future."

McGleenan won three Monaghan titles in four years with Scotstown and managed St Patrick's Armagh to MacRory Cup success before his Cavan appointment in October 2016.

The defeat by provincial winners Donegal was followed by qualifier victories over Wicklow and Down.

McGlennan's final game in charge was the 0-18 to 1-12 loss to the Red Hands in a third-round qualifier at Brewster Park.

"Mattie would like to thank the county board under Chairman Gerry Brady and the officers for the opportunity to manage Cavan and for the continued support over the past two years. He wishes Cavan all the best in the future," the county said.