BBC Sport - GAA president says 'true fans' will head to Croke Park rather than watching World Cup final
- From the section Gaelic Games
GAA president John Horan defends the decision to stage Sunday's Super 8 game between Kerry and Galway at the same time as the World Cup Final.
The Croke Park game and the World Cup decider between France and England or Croatia both start at 16:00 BST.
"Let's be honest, the true Galway and Kerry supporters will turn up in Croke Park," said the GAA president.
