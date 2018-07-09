Slaughtneil part company with manager Terence McWilliams

Slaughtneil celebrate their 2017 Ulster senior club success after beating Cavan Gaels in the decider
Terence McWilliams has left Ulster club champions Slaughtneil after just three months as manager of the Derry team.

Former Slaughtneil player McWilliams replaced Mickey Moran as boss but it was a brief period in charge for the Kilrea native.

Slaughtneil won three Ulster club titles in four years under Moran, who quit after the All-Ireland final defeat by Nemo Rangers in February.

The club has won the county title for the last four years.

