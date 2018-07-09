Super 8s: Farney boss O'Rourke wary of Kildare threat in Croke Park opener

Monaghan and Kildare meet as part of a Croke Park double-header on Sunday

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke says his team will have to be at their best to overcome Kildare in Sunday's Super 8s opener at Croke Park.

The Ulster side defeated Laois 0-19 to 1-11 in their final qualifier on Sunday while the Lilywhites thumped Fermanagh 3-20 to 0-18 a day earlier.

"It's going to be really tough - they've got great momentum and are scoring for fun," said O'Rourke.

"We have to bring our A game if we want to be competitive in the game."

He added: "They've had a few tough scrapes to get to this stage and that hardens a team.

"We've seen Kildare the last couple of weekends and they have really taken off."

Monaghan are one of three Ulster sides competing in the new round-robin format, which is replacing the traditional quarter-finals for a three-year trial period.

Tyrone take on Roscommon (17:00 BST) before Ulster winners Donegal go up against All-Ireland champions Dublin (19:00) in a Croke Park double-header in Group Two on Saturday.

Headquarters also hosts both Group One fixtures on Sunday with Monaghan and Kildare in action before Kerry meet Galway.