All-Ireland qualifiers: Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round four: Kildare 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 Kildare scorers: Keith Cribbin 0-1, Neil Flynn 1-5, Paul Cribbin 0-1 Daniel Flynn 1-3, Kevin Feely 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-2, Paddy Brophy 0-2, Peter Kelly 0-1, Fergal Conway 0-1, Chris Healy 1-2 Fermanagh scorers: Ryan Jones 0-2, Seamus Quigley 0-7, Declan McCusker 0-1, Ruairi Corrigan 0-2, Tomas Corrigan 0-2, Sean Quigley 0-3, Barry Mulrone 0-1

Fermanagh's hopes of reaching the Super 8s were ended as they suffered an 11-point qualifier defeat to Kildare at Pairc Tailteann.

Goals from Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn and Chris Healy helped the Lilywhites to a comfortable victory in Navan.

Eoin Donnelly came closest to getting a goal for the Ernemen when he hit the crossbar in the second minute.

Kildare now go into a Super 8 group with Kerry, Galway and the winner of Sunday's Laois v Monaghan qualifier.

It was a fourth victory in a row for Cian O'Neill's men, who had made it through to the fourth round with an impressive victory over Mayo at Newbridge.

The opening goal came in the seventh minute and it was a fine piece of forward play from Daniel Flynn, who played a leading role by hitting 1-3 for his side.

He collected a pass from Fergal Conway superbly and turned well before drilling his finish into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Patrick Cadden.

Neil Flynn, who top-scored for Kildare with 1-5, added the second goal seven minutes after the break, palming home at the back post from an Eoin Doyle pass.

Substitute Healy put the gloss on the victory by scoring with the final kick of the game in injury time.

It was a lovely, looping shot with his left foot which sailed over the outstretched Cadden and into the top corner.

Clinical Kildare make Fermanagh pay

Kildare raced into an early lead and always looked like winning the match, with their power and pace too much for Rory Gallagher's side to handle.

They showed their clinical side and ability to score from a number of positions, with 11 different players getting amongst the points.

It might have been a different story if Donnelly's shot in the second minute had bounced over the line instead of coming back out after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

The rest of the first half saw Fermanagh miss a number of point-scoring opportunities and, with a 1-13 to 0-5 difference at half-time, it looked like the Ernemen were facing a heavy defeat similar to that which they suffered against Donegal in the Ulster final.

However, they rallied in the second half as Kildare made a series of substitutions and had reduced the gap to eight points before Healy's late goal.

Sean Quigley and Tomas Corrigan came off the bench to hit five points between them and Sean's brother Seamus scored 0-7.

It was the second time the sides had met in the Championship, with Kildare also winning the other encounter 10 years ago.

'Our conversation rate was very poor'

"Despite defending horrifically in the first half, we had enough chances to have 10 or 11 points on the board at half-time," said Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher.

"Kildare were very clinical but a lot of that was down to our poor intensity in the first half.

"Our conversation rate was very poor, particularly in the first half, but it hasn't been great all season.

"We have to improve at both ends of the pitch but overall our year has been positive.

"We wanted to win promotion and we got that, we wanted to win a Championship match and we won two.

"But there's a big gap between us and Kildare - they are physically well developed and tactically they are strong.

"We struggled on the opposition kick out and we have to improve on that."

All-Ireland qualifiers round four - Saturday, 7 July Armagh 1-19 Roscommon 2-22 Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 Kildare 3-20