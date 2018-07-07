All-Ireland qualifiers: Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20

There's no way out for Cork forward Luke Connolly as a trio of Tyrone players close in

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round four: Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20 Cork scorers: L Connolly 0-9, R Deane 0-1, M Hurley 0-1, M Collins 0-2 Tyrone scorers: N Sludden 0-2, F Burns 0-3, C Cavanagh 0-1, C McAliskey 1-6, P Harte 0-1, C McShane 0-3, R Donnolly 0-1, R O'Neill 1-2, M Donnelly 0-1, M Bradley 1-0

Tyrone made comfortable progress to the Super 8s by hammering Cork in a one-sided qualifier at O'Moore Park.

The sides were level at 0-4 to 0-4 before the Ulster moved clear and the Red Hands led 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

Tyrone's dominance continued on the restart with Conor McAliskey firing home their first goal before Ronan O'Neill palmed in a second.

Cork's Mark Collins was red-carded before Mark Bradley slotted in to seal an impressive Tyrone victory.

It was all so easy for Mickey Harte's men, who started strongly to establish a three-point lead while Conor Meyler and Peter Harte were denied goals by Corker keeper Mark White.

Losing Munster finalists Cork hit three points without reply to level and suggest this could be a close contest, but Tyrone simply moved up a gear and never looked back.

Cork defender Jamie O'Sullivan was black-carded for this this challenge on Peter Harte at O'Moore Park

McAliskey split the posts three times as Tyrone scored six of the final seven points in the first half and they went in with a healthy five-point advantage.

Cork suffered a further blow before the interval with defender Jamie O'Sullivan black-carded for a poor challenge on Harte.

Tyrone turned their pressure into goals in the second half, starting with McAliskey cutting inside and drilling low into the net on 42 minutes.

Red Hands substitute O'Neill just had to supply the finish into an empty net nine minutes later thanks to a perfect set-up from Harte.

It was a straight red for Collins after he struck Meyler before substitute Bradley jinked inside and netted late in the game.

Tyrone go into Group Two of the new Super 8 format along with All-Ireland champions Dublin, Ulster winners Donegal and Roscommon.

All-Ireland qualifiers round four - Saturday, 7 July Armagh 1-19 Roscommon 2-22 O'Moore Park Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20 O'Moore Park Fermanagh 0-18 Kildare 3-20 Pairc Tailteann