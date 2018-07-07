All-Ireland qualifiers: Roscommon beat Armagh 2-22 to 1-19 to make Super 8s

Armagh's Niall Grimley in action against Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon at Portlaoise

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round four: Roscommon 2-22 Armagh 1-19 Roscommon scorers: E Smith 2-1, C Murtagh 0-7, D Murtagh 0-5, D Smith 0-3, C Cregg 0-3, F Cregg 0-1, C Compton 0-1, C Devaney 0-1 Armagh scorers: N Grimley 0-5, R Grugan 0-5, A Murnin 0-4, M Shields 1-0, G McPartland 0-1, R McShane 0-1, J Hall 0-1, S Sheridan 0-1, A Forker 0-1

Armagh missed out on a place in the inaugural Super 8s as they lost 2-22 to 1-19 to Roscommon in round four of the All-Ireland qualifiers at Portlaoise.

It was a spirited display by Armagh who trailed by two at the break but were in touch throughout until the Connacht runners-up pulled away in added time.

Goals by Enda Smith on the half hour and deep into injury-time were key to ensuring Roscommon's passage.

Mark Shields scored Armagh's goal and Rory Grugan had his penalty saved.

Kieran McGeeney's side ended the game with 14 men after Gavin McPartland received a black card in the closing stages.

Roscommon will be grouped with Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone for the Super 8 series.

Armagh had lost to Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC but went into this game at O'Moore Park with confidence thanks to qualifier victories over Westmeath and Sligo, plus last week's dramatic late comeback win over Clare.

Armagh won when the sides last met in the Championship in 2014 but Roscommon have been in good form this season, winning Football League Division Two, then seeing off Leitrim in the Championship, before losing 0-16 to 2-6 to Galway in the Connacht decider.

End-to-end entertaining game

Both sides made their attacking intent clear from the start and high quality end-to-end play was a feature of an entertaining game.

Armagh used the diagonal ball to good effect, with the influential Ryan McShane pulling the strings and wides at a premium for much of the first 20 minutes.

Roscommon led 1-11 0-12 at the interval however and started the second half brightly to increase their lead.

A foot block by Rossies goalkeeper Colm Lavin on Grugan saw referee Joe McQuillan award a penalty but Lavin made amends by saving the Armagh captain's spot-kick.

Shields' goal brought the Ulster county to within two points and they managed to reduce their deficit to one soon after thanks to Niall Grimley's fifth score of the match.

McPartland's black card made life more difficult for Armagh and a flurry of injury-time points from Roscommon, allied to Smith's second goal courtesy of a powerful shot, ended the contest in favour of Kevin McStay's side.

All-Ireland qualifiers round four - Saturday, 7 July Armagh 1-19 Roscommon 2-22 Cork 0-13 Tyrone 3-20 Fermanagh 0-18 Kildare 3-20