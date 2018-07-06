BBC Sport - Super 8 series: Martin McHugh 'expected' Croke Park decision

McHugh 'expected' Croke Park decision

BBC pundit and former All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh says he is not surprised that Donegal's Super 8 opener against Dublin will take place at Croke Park.

The Ulster champions argued that Dublin would have an unfair advantage playing two of their three games at their home venue while every other side gets one home game.

However McHugh says that although he appreciates the frustration, he can understand why the match has been confirmed for the Dublin venue.

Donegal face the current All-Ireland champions in their Super 8 opener on 14 July.

