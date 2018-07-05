Super 8 series: GAA confirm Croke Park as venue for Dublin v Donegal

Croke Park will host the opening Super 8 game between Donegal and the All-Ireland champions

Donegal's request to have their Super 8 game against Dublin moved from Croke Park has been turned down by the GAA.

The Ulster champions argued that Dublin would have an unfair advantage playing two of their three round-robin matches at their "home" venue of Croke Park.

This year's new format sees each side play a home and away fixture and one at the "neutral" Croke Park.

The GAA said the format was agreed at last year's Congress and Dublin could nominate Croker as their home venue.

The opening round match will go ahead at headquarters on 14 July with a 19:00 BST throw-in.

A joint statement was released following the meeting between the Donegal county committee and GAA.

"It was accepted as part of these discussions, that the rules in relation to the new All-Ireland SFC quarter-final round robin system had been democratically adopted at Congress 2017," it said.

"These provided for all Round 1 games to be played at Croke Park and each county to subsequently have one home and one away game.

"While Donegal challenged how any team could nominate Croke Park as their home venue, it was acknowledged that there was nothing to prohibit this.

"Donegal also requested in light of the issues they highlighted, that a review of the first year of the new championship structures be held by Central Council later in the year and that all counties be invited to submit their observations in this context.

"It was agreed that the issues highlighted by Donegal would be considered as part of this process and that if Central Council collectively felt that non-structural changes to aspects of the Championship were required, that these could be put to Annual Congress in 2019 for consideration."