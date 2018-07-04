BBC Sport - Players must ignore venue row - Donegal captain Michael Murphy

Players must ignore venue row - Murphy

Donegal captain Michael Murphy says the players must focus on preparing to play their opening Super 8 match against Dublin at Croke Park.

The Donegal county board is seeking to meet with the GAA on Thursday in a bid to get the venue for the game on 14 July changed.

"We are due to play in Croke Park in the first game and, as a group of players, we have to prepare as best we can for that," said Murphy.

