Eamonn Burns resigns as Down senior football manager

Eamonn Burns has stepped down after three years in charge of his native county

Eamonn Burns has quit as Down football manager in the wake of last month's All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Cavan.

The double All-Ireland winner was named Mourne boss in 2015 and guided Down to the Ulster decider two years later.

Down were beaten by Donegal in the Ulster semi-finals this year before the two-point defeat by the Breffni side.

"He has unearthed new talent and Eamonn will pass on the baton in the hope that his successor can build on his work," said the Down county board.

It added: "Throughout a distinguished playing career, Eamonn was a wonderful servant for Down and the proud holder of two All-Ireland medals.

"As manager he brought the same integrity, honesty and hard work to the role that he displayed as a footballer in the red and black.

"Despite some challenging times over the last three seasons, the highlight of his tenure was undoubtedly the journey through the 2017 Ulster Championship to the provincial decider, with memorable victories over Armagh and Monaghan."

Down were relegated to Division Three of the Football League in March before progressing to the provincial semi-final by beating Antrim two months later.

Mourne chairman Sean Rooney said Burns "worked diligently to bring the county team forward, and did so with admirable pride and dignity".

"We are indebted to him for the time and effort he gave over three seasons and I would wish to place on record our gratitude to him and his management team," he added.

"Eamonn was very honourable at all times working tirelessly in pursuit of progress and success and he retains a great desire to see Down re-emerge as a force in football."