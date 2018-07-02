All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Tyrone to face Cork while Fermanagh meet Kildare

Tyrone's encounter with Cork is the pick of this weekend's round round four All-Ireland qualifiers

Tyrone will take on Cork in the final round of All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend while beaten Ulster finalists Fermanagh meet Kildare.

The draw on Monday morning saw the four Ulster counties remaining in the qualifiers kept apart.

Monaghan go up against Laois while Armagh, who clinched a dramatic round three victory over Clare on Saturday, will play Roscommon.

Dates, venues and throw-in times will be confirmed later.

Monday morning's draw means five Ulster counties could make the Super 8 series with Anglo-Celt Cup winners Donegal already assured of their place.

The groups for the new round-robin format, which is replacing the quarter-finals on a three-year trial basis, will be confirmed after the four qualifiers.

Group One comprises Kerry and Galway along with the winners of Fermanagh v Kildare and Laois v Monaghan.

All-Ireland champions Dublin are in Group Two with Donegal and the victors from Cork v Tyrone and Roscommon v Armagh.

All-Ireland SFC round four qualifiers (7-8 July)

Fermanagh v Kildare

Laois v Monaghan

Cork v Tyrone

Roscommon v Armagh