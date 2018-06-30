McGleenan proud of players after Tyrone defeat

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan is proud of his players despite their All-Ireland third-round qualifier loss at the hands of Tyrone.

The Breffnimen fell to a 0-18 to 1-12 defeat at Brewster Park after running Tyrone close for the majority of the game.

"The effort that they gave was just fantastic and the game was still there at the death and that's all you can ask of any player," said McGleenan.