BBC Sport - It's the last-chance saloon - Harte

It's the last-chance saloon - Harte

Mickey Harte says the must-win nature of the All-Ireland qualifiers has made his Tyrone side more resilient after their third-round win over Cavan.

Tyrone came out 1-12 to 0-18 winners in the game at Brewster Park, despite a scare when Martin Reilly fisted home for the Breffnimen.

"This is the last chance saloon and it's good to have players that can come through that and show they have the required steel to deal with tense situations," said Harte.

