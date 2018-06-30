BBC Sport - Antrim manager McNaughton defends Joe McDonagh Cup
McNaughton defends Joe McDonagh Cup
- From the section Gaelic Games
Antrim hurling manager Terence McNaughton has launched a passionate defence of the Joe McDonagh Cup, describing it as the "best kept secret in the GAA".
McNaughton said the GAA should be trying to promote the game to make the weaker counties stronger.
"We're not saying we should be treated the same way as Dublin footballers, but Croke Park should be trying to promote this game a bit better," he said.
