Armagh captain Rory Grugan says his side's 2-16 to 1-15 victory over Clare in the third round of the All-Ireland qualifiers was a massive win.

The Orchard County are now one win away from the Super 8s, where they will face one of the beaten provincial finalists.

"Clare played very well and will be disappointed to lose as it was a bit of a smash and grab from us to be honest," Grugan said.

