All-Ireland qualifiers: Armagh 2-16 Clare 1-15

Clare's Cillian Brennan closes down Andrew Murnin of Armagh at the Athletic Grounds

A late goal from substitute Joe McElroy helped Armagh come back from five points down to secure a dramatic victory over Clare.

McElroy scored in the 70th minute to bring the sides level, with Rory Grugan and Aidan Forker adding crucial injury-time points to earn the four-point win.

Andrew Murnin scored Armagh's first goal, with David Tubridy on target for the visitors.

The victory takes Armagh through to the fourth round of the qualifiers.

It was Murnin who supplied the pass to McElroy for his goal during a frenetic end to the contest, with his strike bringing the sides level at 2-12 to 1-15 as the game moved into seven minutes of injury time.

Captain Grugan was instrumental in the Orchard County's fightback and put them into the lead a minute later with the last of his six points.

The home side hit two more quickfire points through substitutes Gavin McParland and Ross McQuillan before Forker added the insurance point on 75 minutes.

It had looked like Tubridy had secured victory for Clare when his goal on 67 minutes give them a 1-15 to 1-11 lead.

It came after Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes saved his penalty, but the forward followed up to finish from the rebound.

The opening goal of the game from Murnin came on 55 minutes.

The full forward collected a superb threaded pass from Forker, turned his marker with a dummy and struck a fantastic finish into the corner.

Clare had led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the end of a first half in which the home side created almost twice as many chances as their visitors, but recorded 11 wides.

The Clare forward line looked lively in the opening 35 minutes, with Jamie Malone coming close to scoring the first goal of the game.

He showed great footwork to create the 32nd minute opening, but his shot was superbly saved by home goalkeeper Blaine Hughes.

It was an important phase of play as the home side responded by immediately going on the attack and grabbing a point through Murnin.

Kieran McGeeney's men are now just one game away from reaching the Super 8s and will learn which of the beaten provincial finalists they will play in the fourth round when the draw is made on Monday morning.