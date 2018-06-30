BBC Sport - We're expecting a backlash - O'Rourke
We're expecting a backlash - O'Rourke
- From the section Gaelic Games
Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke says his side can expect a response from one of the beaten provincial finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.
The Farneymen beat Leitrim 1-19 to 0-09 but O'Rourke says he wants to see a more clinical performance from his side in the next round.
Despite suffering a disappointing defeat to Fermanagh in the semi-final of the Ulster SFC, Monaghan are now just one game away from reaching the Super 8s.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired