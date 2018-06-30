All-Ireland qualifiers: Leitrim 0-9 Monaghan 1-19

Monaghan were too strong for Leitrim in the first Championship encounter between the two

Monaghan are one game away from the Super 8s having secured a comfortable win over Leitrim at a sweltering Carrick-on-Shannon.

The hosts passed up two gilt-edged goal chances inside the opening 20 minutes before the Farneymen scored six unanswered points to take control by half-time.

Conor McCarthy fisted in the game's only goal late on.

Monaghan will play one of the beaten provincial finalists in round four.

In the end, the result was as comfortable as the scoreline suggests but had Leitrim converted one of their early chances, the second half could have been a much tighter affair.

Damien Moran scuffed his shot after finding himself one-one-one with Rory Beggan when defender Ryan Wylie misjudged a bounce after 10 minutes.

Darragh Rooney could also have found the net five minutes later were it not for a wonderful block-down from Dessie Ward.

Malachy O'Rourke's experienced side made their opponents pay for passing up the opportunities as they added six points in a row in a dominant spell midway through the half.

Despite an ultimately comfortable victory the Monaghan boss will surely address his side's wayward shooting ahead of next weekend's fourth round tie.

The visitors were presented with numerous scoring opportunities as Leitrim tired in the intense heat but failed to find any consistency in their shooting, kicking five consecutive wides.

McCarthy finished a flowing late move to add to his three points and make amends for a bad miss earlier in the half.

The fourth round draw will take place on Monday morning.

Leitrim: D McKiernan; M McWeeny, J Mitchell, P Maguire; N Plunkett, S Quinn, J Rooney; J Heslin (0-2), A Flynn (0-1); B Gallagher, R O'Rourke, D Rooney (0-1); D Moran, D Wrynn, E Mulligan (0-3).

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2); K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie (0-1); D Ward (0-1), C Walshe (0-1), K O'Connell (0-1); N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, D Malone, F Kelly (0-1); C McCarthy (1-3), T Kerr, C McManus (0-5).

Replacement scorers: P McKenna (0-2), J McCarron (0-2).