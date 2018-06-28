All-Ireland qualifiers: Cavan duo cleared for Tyrone qualifier

Cavan captain Dara McVeety attempts to tackle Down's Darren O'Hagan during their All-Ireland qualifier

Cavan captain Dara McVeety and defender Conor Moynagh will be available for the All-Ireland qualifier against Tyrone at Brewster Park on Saturday.

The pair were shown straight red cards at the end of the Breffnimen's win over Down last weekend, which left them facing automatic one-game suspensions.

But the Central Hearings Committee has now overturned the dismissals.

Both players are expected to retain their places in the Cavan team for the all-Ulster third round qualifier.

McVeety, Moynagh and Down's Anthony Doherty were all red carded by referee Cormac Reilly after the full-time whistle last weekend when a melee broke out at the end of a bad-tempered contest.

After Cavan challenged the dismissals, the CHC ruled that McVeety and Moynagh were both free to play as the "infraction was not proven".