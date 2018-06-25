All-Ireland SFC qualifiers draw: Cavan to play Tyrone & Armagh host Clare

Tyrone will face Cavan in an All-Ireland qualifiers third round Ulster derby

Cavan will host Tyrone in an Ulster derby in the third round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Armagh will play Clare at home, while Monaghan will travel to Leitrim after Monday morning's draw.

Kildare are at home to Mayo, with the ties due to be played on 30 June and 1 July.

The third round winners will go on to play the four beaten provincial finalists - Fermanagh, Laois, Cork and Roscommon - in the next round.

That will then determine who goes through to join Donegal, Dublin, Kerry and Galway in the Super 8s.

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh secured their passage to round three with a six-point victory over Sligo at Markievicz Park on Saturday, with captain Rory Grugan scoring 1-5.

Tyrone scored three goals in a comfortable win over Carlow, while Cavan made Down pay for poor discipline as they beat the Mournemen by two points.

Monaghan, who suffered a surprise defeat to Fermanagh in the Ulster semi-final, cruised through to the third round with an easy win over Waterford.

All-Ireland football qualifiers third round draw:

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone