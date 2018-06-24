BBC Sport - Watch: Fans' take on Donegal's win

Watch: Fans' take on Donegal's win

Donegal and Fermanagh fans share their thoughts on Donegal's resounding Ulster SFC final win at Clones.

Declan Bonner's side dominated proceedings throughout and secured a comfortable 0-12 to 2-18 win to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 2014.

Fermanagh still await their first Ulster SFC title as they could not replicate their semi-final performance which saw them upset Monaghan.

