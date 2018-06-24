BBC Sport - Ulster SFC final: The best team won says Rory Gallagher
'The best team won' says Gallagher
- From the section Gaelic Games
Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher says that Donegal deserved to win the Ulster SFC final.
Declan Bonner's side dominated the match at Clones, with Gallagher singling out the influential Ryan McHugh as a player who proved to be a particular thorn in the side of Fermanagh.
Gallagher resigned as Donegal manager last year.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired