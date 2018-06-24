BBC Sport - McGrath: Plenty more to come from Donegal

McGrath: Plenty more to come from Donegal

Donegal full-back Paddy McGrath says that the county should be competing for the Ulster SFC title every year.

It was their first provincial triumph since 2014 and was achieved by a team mixing experienced heads with young players.

McGrath, the third oldest player on Donegal's panel at 29, believes that there is plenty of talent coming through the county and predicts exciting times ahead.

