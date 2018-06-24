BBC Sport - Bonner commends 'total professionalism'
Bonner commends 'total professionalism'
- From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal boss Declan Bonner has praised his players for their attitude during their successful Ulster Senior Football Championship campaign.
Donegal were relegated from Division One earlier this year in a disappointing campaign but Bonner says he could never have faulted the commitment his players showed..
The Leinster champions await Donegal in their first Super 8s fixture.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired