Bonner commends 'total professionalism'

Donegal boss Declan Bonner has praised his players for their attitude during their successful Ulster Senior Football Championship campaign.

Donegal were relegated from Division One earlier this year in a disappointing campaign but Bonner says he could never have faulted the commitment his players showed..

The Leinster champions await Donegal in their first Super 8s fixture.

