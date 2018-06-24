BBC Sport - Ulster SFC Final: Eoghan Ban Gallagher says provincial title 'matters the world'

Ulster title 'matters the world' - Gallagher

Eoghan Bán Gallagher says that winning the Ulster provincial title means a great deal to everyone associated with the Donegal GAA team.

Bán Gallagher picked up the man-of the-match award for a fine performance in which he scored the opening goal as Donegal romped to their first Ulster SFC final triumph since 2014.

The Tír Chonaill men now advance to the Super 8s where they will meet the Leinster champions in their opening game.

