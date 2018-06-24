Ulster U20 Football Championship: Derry beat Armagh 2-15 to 0-14 in decider

Derry Under-20s celebrate after collecting the Danny Murphy Cup

Derry won the inaugural Ulster Under-20 Football Championship title with a fine second-half display as they routed Armagh to lift the Danny Murphy Cup.

Brian Cassidy came off the bench to fire home two goals in the final quarter to set the Oak Leafers on their way to a convincing seven point win.

Armagh got off to a bright start but Derry recovered to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Man-of-the-match Declan Cassidy ended with a tally of five points.

The Orchard men were almost back to full strength after successfully appealing eight of 10 suspensions incurred following a melee during the semi-final win over Tyrone.

Early scores from Ross McQuillan and Rian O'Neill gave Armagh an early advantage and they were looking strong and confident as centre back Conor O'Neill powered through from deep to pick off a point,

Towards the end of the opening quarter however, after a sluggish start, Derry began to impose themselves around the central area, where Callum Brown and Oisin McWilliams were formidable figures.

Declan Cassidy edged them ahead for the first time at the end of the opening quarter, and a superb Ben McCarron effort stretched the lead.

Derry picked off two points late on, through McCarron and Cassidy, to take a two-point lead into the break.

Just two points separated the sides when substitute Brian Cassidy collected a superb Lorcan McWilliams pass to net his first goal, and now Derry had the breathing space they needed in order to express themselves fully.

The goalscorer added a couple of brilliant scores, and rifled home a second goal from Callum Brown's assist to seal the deal with five minutes to play.

Armagh responded with scores from McQuillan and James Kieran, but it was too late and too little to half the Oak Leaf march to the title.

Derry scorers: Brian Cassidy 2-2, D Cassidy, L McWilliams (4f) 0-5 each, B McCarron, J Duffy 0-2 each, O McWilliams 0-1

Armagh scorers: R McQuillan 0-5, R O'Neill 0-4 (2f, 1 '45), C O'Neill 0-2 (1f), J Kieran 0-1.

Derry: O Hartin; S McKeever, D Rafferty, C McShane; E Concannon, C McCluskey, P McGrogan; C Brown, O McWilliams; C Doherty, S Downey, B McCarron; M McGrogan, L McWilliams, D Cassidy.

Subs: B Cassidy for McGrogan (38), M Bradley for McCarron (42 BC), J McAtamney for L McWilliams (53), H McGurk for Cassidy (62)

Armagh: C Duffin; J McAlinden, B McCambridge, D Loye; C McGeary, C O'Neill, S McCarthy; J Duffy, C O'Neill; R Magennis, R McQuillan, M Carr; C Turbitt, J Murphy, R O'Neill.

Subs: J Kieran for Murphy (38), N Magennis for R Magennis (42), K McAlinden for Turbitt (50), D Luckie for McAlinden (52)

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).