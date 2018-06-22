Ulster U20 Football Championship: Armagh bidding to have suspensions overturned

Armagh Under-20 manager Peter McDonnell awaits the outcome of his county's appeal

The Armagh County Board are bidding to have the suspensions imposed on nine of their Under-20 players overturned by the GAA's Central Appeals Committee.

Ten Armagh players were handed bans for their part in an extra-time fracas that marred the Ulster Championship 2-22 to 0-24 semi-final win over Tyrone.

Sean McCarthy is understood to be the only player so far to have had his suspension lifted.

Armagh will face Derry in the Ulster U20 final on Sunday (11:45 BST).

Orchard county officials are understood to have met on Thursday night and decided to challenge the decision of the Ulster Council's Hearings Committee to endorse the suspensions meted out by the provincial Competitions Control Committee.

Armagh manager Peter McDonnell therefore remains uncertain as to the potential make-up of his team to face the Oak Leafers at Clones.

As it stands, regular starters Eoin Mulholland, Ryan Owens, Ross McQuillan, Ryan Garvey, Eoghan McDonnell and Kevin McAlinden are set to miss the final.

Ten Armagh players have been suspended for the Ulster Under-20 Football Championship final against Derry.

The Central Competitions Control Committee has proposed the punishments following a brawl that erupted during the semi-final win against Tyrone.

The Armagh County Board must now decide whether to appeal against the bans.

The final is due to take place on Sunday, 24 June as part of a double-header with the senior decider between Fermanagh and Donegal in Clones.

The Armagh County Board is also facing a fine of €3,000 as part of the punishment.