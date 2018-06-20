BBC Sport - Donegal manager Declan Bonner expects tough test from Fermanagh

We've had a clear passage so far - Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner expects a tough test from Fermanagh in Sunday's Ulster final at Clones.

Fermanagh are managed by former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher and have upset Armagh and Monaghan on their way to their first provincial final in a decade.

Donegal have comfortably won their matches against Cavan, Derry and Down in this year's Ulster championship but Bonner expects a stiffer challenge this week.

"We know we're going to be tested, there's no doubt about that, we've got bring our A performance to the table on Sunday," said the Donegal boss.

