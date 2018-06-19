Fermanagh fans are voicing their support for Rory Gallagher and his team ahead of their Ulster final showdown against Donegal on Sunday.

Enniskillen native John Slowey recruited well-known broadcaster and priest Fr Brian D'Arcy and a choir of enthusiastic Ernesiders to record a song in support of their team.

Fermanagh have never won the Anglo-Celt Cup and the county's last appearance in an Ulster final was in 2008.