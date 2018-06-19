All-Ireland SFC Championship: Tyrone's Bradley remains sidelined for Carlow qualifier

Mark Bradley was injured just 18 minutes into Tyrone's Ulster quarter-final defeat by Monaghan

Tyrone forward Mark Bradley has been ruled out of Saturday's All-Ireland qualifier against Carlow.

The playmaker remains sidelined with an ankle problem that also forced him to miss the extra-time victory over Meath.

Free taker Lee Brennan is also out of the trip to Cullen Park as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Wing-back Peter Harte is available again after serving a one-match ban while corner-back Cathal McCarron has recovered from a chest infection.

Bradley was expected to return to the Red Hands' attack for Saturday's visit to Carlow after the talented forward hobbled off during the first half of last month's Ulster quarter-final loss to Monaghan at Healy Park.

"He's had a bit of a setback and he won't be ready for this weekend," said manager Mickey Harte.

"We hope that it will improve after this, but it has been more of a struggle than we thought at first. Unfortunately he won't be ready and Lee won't either."

Carlow produced one of the biggest shocks of this year's All-Ireland championship when they upset Kildare in their Leinster quarter-final on 27 May.

Although they were beaten by Laois in their provincial semi-final, Carlow have established a reputation as an organised and ultra-defensive side under manager Turlough O'Brien.