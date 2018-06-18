BBC Sport - 'They're at the peak of their careers' - Rory Gallagher

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher says he only agreed to manage his native county so he could 'get it out of they way'.

The Ernesiders have never won an Ulster title but will take on Donegal for the Anglo-Celt Cup on Sunday in Clones, with Gallagher leading them to their first provincial final since 2008.

"In a couple of years time it will all be over for them," said Gallagher of the current Fermanagh panel.

"They're at the right age, they're not too young and they're not too old. I think they're in the peak of their careers in a lot of ways."

