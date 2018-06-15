Ulster SFC: Donegal captain Michael Murphy praises goalkeeper Shaun Patton

Patton spent last season playing football for League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers

Ulster Senior Football Championship final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 24 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC2 NI, BBC Radio Ulster 1341 Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website

Donegal captain Michael Murphy has hailed the influence new goalkeeper Shaun Patton has had on the team.

Patton's performances this year have helped Donegal into an Ulster final against Fermanagh on 24 June.

The kickouts of the former Sligo Rovers player have become a key weapon in his team's attacking armoury.

"In the modern day game, goalkeepers and kick outs are really vital and Shaun's performances so far have been really strong for us," said Murphy.

"He's a very level-headed guy, a very hard worker and we're just delighted to have him in our team.

"If he can keep the standards that he's kept up, albeit you would imagine that things will get tougher and there will be bigger days ahead, but he's been brilliant for us so far and I'm delighted for him."

Patton, 22, has enjoyed an incredible debut season as an inter-county player after Donegal manager Declan Bonner persuaded him to make the switch to gaelic football.

The Letterkenny native had spells with Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo before he was parachuted into the Donegal panel at the beginning of the year.

"Shaun has done very well, he's learned hard on the job," added Murphy during a Donegal GAA media event.

"I suppose things were a slight bit difficult at the start of the year but he's transitioned very well for us.

"Mark Anthony [McGinley] had a strong year for us last year but due to injury he probably had to move aside and Shaun has seen an opportunity there and has grasped it with two hands and that's all you can really ask from him."

Patrick McBrearty (left) and Jamie Brennan (right) have scored a combined 1-24 for Donegal this summer

Best way to win in modern football

Under Bonner, Donegal have developed an attacking style of play that relies heavily on Patton's accuracy from kickouts.

The scoring prowess of Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan has helped Bonner's men to score an average of 2-19 from their three games so far in the Ulster championship but Patton's ability to find his team-mates down field has been a corner stone of their attacking play.

The team's ultimate goal is to win, but Murphy has revealed their new game plan has been developed in response to the massed defences that have dominated the inter-county game in recent years.

"Winning is the one that that still comes to mind and no matter what way you're playing football, you're there to win," insisted the Donegal talisman.

"Ourselves as a group, the backroom team and the players, we thought about what's the best way to win in modern day football and to win the game that's ahead of you.

"Yes we're racking up fairly big scores but we're also keeping them out at the opposite end."

Under manager Rory Gallagher, Fermanagh are through to their first Ulster final in 10 years

Massive occasion

Donegal have contested six of the last seven Ulster finals but have not won the Anglo-Celt Cup since 2014.

A four-year trophy drought may seem excessive to some Donegal supporters but it pales in comparison to their opponents in Clones on 24 June.

Fermanagh have never been crowned provincial champions and the Ernesiders are preparing for their first Ulster final appearance since 2008.

"They're going to bring their own element to it," Murphy said of the Fermanagh challenge.

"It's going to be a massive game, a massive occasion and we're all really looking forward to it and just hoping that we can get a huge crowd there and then we can give them something to shout about."