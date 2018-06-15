Ulster U20 Football Championship: Ten Armagh players suspended for final

Armagh Under-20 manager Peter McDonnell has indicated they may lodge an appeal against the bans

Ten Armagh players have been suspended for the Ulster Under-20 Football Championship final against Derry.

The Central Competitions Control Committee has proposed the punishments following a brawl that erupted during the semi-final win against Tyrone.

The Armagh County Board must now decide whether to appeal against the bans.

The final is due to take place on Sunday, 24 June as part of a double-header with the senior decider between Fermanagh and Donegal in Clones.

The Armagh County Board is also facing a fine of €3,000 as part of the punishment.