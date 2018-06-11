Ulster GAA awaiting referee's report after brawl at Under-20 semi-final

Ulster GAA is awaiting receipt of the referee's report before it decides on what action to take following the mass brawl at Friday's Ulster Under-20 semi-final between Armagh and Tyrone.

Mobile phone footage shows players from both sides taking part in the ugly melee with substitutes also running on to the field to get involved.

Two players from both sides were sent off following the disturbances.

However that is unlikely to be the end of the matter.

The brawl early in the second period of extra-time at the Athletic Grounds lasted for close to two minutes with referee Niall McKenna then deciding to send off Armagh duo Eoghan McDonnell and Ryan Owens plus Tyrone pair Tiarnan Drayne and Jude Campbell.

After order had been restored, Armagh hit three late points to earn a 2-22 to 0-24 victory.

Ulster GAA is likely to have access to a good quality video recording of Friday's game which would be made available to the provincial body's competitions control committee which is expected to meet later this week.

Derry defeated Down 2-17 to 2-15 in Sunday's second semi-final in the under-20 competition.