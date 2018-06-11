BBC Sport - Ulster SFC: Ernemen face tough task to stop Donegal - Devenney
Ernemen face tough task to stop Donegal - Devenney
- From the section Gaelic Games
Radio Ulster analyst Brendan Devenney believes Donegal's firepower could be decisive against Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC final in a fortnight.
The match sees Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher go up against the team he managed for three years before resigning in 2017.
Donegal were impressive in defeating Down 2-22 to 1-12 in Sunday's semi-final at Clones.
