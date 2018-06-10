BBC Sport - Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal were awesome against Down - McConville
Donegal were awesome against Down - McConville
- From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal produced a "phenomenal performance" to beat Down 2-22 to 1-12 in the Ulster SFC semi-final, according to The Championship pundit Oisin McConville.
The former Armagh All-Ireland winner gave his thoughts on the Clones game and looks ahead to the decider against Fermanagh in a fortnight.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired