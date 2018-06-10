BBC Sport - Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal were awesome against Down - McConville

Donegal were awesome against Down - McConville

Donegal produced a "phenomenal performance" to beat Down 2-22 to 1-12 in the Ulster SFC semi-final, according to The Championship pundit Oisin McConville.

The former Armagh All-Ireland winner gave his thoughts on the Clones game and looks ahead to the decider against Fermanagh in a fortnight.

Top videos

Video

Donegal were awesome against Down - McConville

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired