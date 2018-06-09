All-Ireland qualifiers: Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 3-16

Armagh are safely into Monday's second round draw

Armagh cruised into the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers with a comfortable win over a lacklustre Westmeath.

The hosts did not pose any great threat aside from Ronan O'Toole's early goal.

Westmeath keeper Kevin Fagan put the ball into his own net before substitutes Anthony Duffy and Gavin McParland scored as the Orchard County moved up a gear in the second half.

They will find out their opponent for the next round in Monday's draw.

Ethan Rafferty pointed after just 12 seconds before O'Toole pounced on a poor Blaine Hughes kick out to give Westmeath an early lead.

Kieran McGeeney's side then reeled off four points, two each from Charlie Vernon and Rory Grugan, to quickly wrestle the momentum back in their favour.

Despite their dominance Armagh will know that with tougher tasks on the horizon they cannot afford to allow their opponents back into the game, as they briefly did in Mullingar, by affording too much space in midfield.

Westmeath's shooting was wayward throughout with wides a common theme although they did find three consecutive scores before half time to give Armagh some food for thought.

Orchard bench makes the difference

The introduction of Duffy and McParland alongside Ryan McShane and Niall Rowland injected an increased tempo into Armagh's play.

Andrew Murnin's long range effort looked to be dropping safely into the arms of Fagan only for the keeper to back into his post and see the ball spill into the net.

Rowland allowed a straightforward goal opportunity to pass him by having burst through the middle before Duffy enjoyed better fortunes when his attempted fisted point came back off the bar allowing him to take three points from the rebound.

McParland's late goal came as the game meandered towards a conclusion with Westmeath offering little sign of a revival.

The 11 point victory is an even greater margin than when Armagh defeated the same opponents in a Division Three contest earlier this year.

Westmeath: K Fagan; M McCallon, S Duncan, J Gonoud; J Egan, N Mulligan, B Sayeh (0-1); D Corroon (0-2), D Daly; K Martin (0-1), R O'Toole (1-2), G Egan (0-1); L Loughlin (0-3), J Connellan, C McCormack.

Replacement scorers: F Coyne (0-1)

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, C Vernon (0-3), A McKay; J McElroy, G McCabe (0-1), M Shields; B Donaghy, A Findon; C Mackin, A Forker, E Rafferty (0-2); J Hall (0-2), A Murnin (0-1), R Grugan (0-5).

Replacement scorers: A Duffy (1-1), G McParland (1-0), R McShane (0-1)

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1

Saturday

Wexford 1-18 Waterford 3-14 Wexford Park Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 Owenbeg Meath 0-18 Tyrone 2-14 Navan Wicklow 1-05 Cavan 2-16 Aughrim Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-15 Tullamore Limerick 3-07 Mayo 5-19 Gaelic Grounds Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 3-16 Mullingar

Sunday