All-Ireland qualifiers: Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-15

Paddy McBride scored six points for the Saffrons in Saturday's defeat by Offaly

Antrim made their All-Ireland SFC exit at Tullamore after an eight-point qualifier defeat by Offaly.

Paddy McBride's third point gave the Saffrons a two-point lead but Offally fought back to go in 0-11 to 0-8 in front at the interval.

Faithful forward Nigel Dunne was sent-off early in the second half but Antrim failed to capitalise.

Offaly moved clear with goals from Bernard Allen and Jamie Evans before Jamie Smith netted a late consolation.

It was a close first half with McBride taking his tally up to five points to edge the Saffrons into a 0-8 to 0-7 advantage.

Allen slotted over the last of three points without reply from Offaly as the hosts finished the first half strongly.

Dunne was shown a straight red card and quick points from Paddy McAleer and McBride cut the gap to two points.

The Faithful county hit back with an unanswered 1-3, including an Allen goal, to restore control of the round one contest.

Antrim chipped away with points from Colum Duffin, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ryan Murray, only for Offaly to respond at the other end.

Evans added Offaly's second goal early in added time before Smith tapped in for the Saffrons in the dying seconds.

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1

Saturday

Wexford 1-18 Waterford 1-13 Wexford Park Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 Owenbeg Meath 0-19 Tyrone 2-14 Navan, Wicklow 1-5 Cavan 2-16 Aughrim Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-15 Tullamore Limerick 3-7 Mayo 5-19 Gaelic Grounds Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 3-16 Mullingar

Sunday