All-Ireland qualifiers: Wicklow 1-5 Cavan 2-16

Cavan captain Dara McVeety holds off a challenge from Wicklow's Dean Healy

Cavan put a sorry Wicklow side to the sword to secure their place in the next round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Wing-backs Ciaran Brady and Martin Reilly both goaled in the first half as the Breffni men cruised to a facile 14-point win in Aughrim.

The home side got a late consolation goal through midfielder James Stafford.

It was the second consecutive heavy defeat for Wicklow, who suffered a 23-point hammering by Dublin in the first round of the Leinster championship.

Brady top-scored for his side with a total of 1-3 while Gearoid McKiernan kicked five points from play in another impressive display.

Cagey start

After disappointing early exits from their respective provincial competitions, it was no surprise that both teams started the game cautiously.

Wicklow funnelled players back behind the ball with full-forward James Stafford given the thankless role of taking on the Breffni defence.

After their heavy loss to Donegal, Cavan also employed a new tactical approach with corner-forward Seanie Johnston dictating their attacks.

In spite of the massed Wicklow defence, McKiernan got the opening two scores of the game as the visitors raced into a five-point lead in the opening 15 minutes.

The home side had yet to register a score when the Breffni men surged further ahead in the 20th minute when Reilly scored a contentious penalty.

Wicklow full-back Ross O'Brien was harshly judged to have fouled Killian Clarke in front of goal and Reilly blasted his shot into the roof of the net.

Rory Finn finally got the first score for the hosts in the 25th minute but the second Cavan goal came just before half time when Ciaran Brady slalomed through some weak tackles for an easy score that gave his side an imposing 2-8 to 0-1 lead at the break.

James Stafford scored a late consolation goal for Wicklow

Cavan win a tepid contest

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan will have learned little new about his side after the second half devolved into a tepid contest.

Wicklow began brightly with goalkeeper Mark Jackson landing the first of three long-range frees but McKiernan, Caoimhin O'Reilly and Johnston all scored to ensure there would be no chance of an upset.

Cian Mackey came off the bench to kick two points for the visitors before Stafford's late goal gave the scoreboard a more respectable appearance.

The towering forward managed to get a toe poke on a loose ball to fire his shot past James Farrelly in the Cavan goal but it proved far too little too late for the Wicklow supporters.

Wicklow: M Jackson (0-3); E Murtagh, R O'Brien, P Merrigan; J Crowe, D Healy, S Kearon; R Finn (0-1), J Stafford (1-0); T Smyth, J Snell, D Hayden (0-1); S Furlong, J McGrath, M Kenny.

Replacements: R Lambert, B Kennedy, C Magee, P Burke, P O'Toole, C Ffrench, K Murphy, D Fitzgerald, PJ O'Keefe, D Keane, CHeaslip.

Cavan: J Farrelly; K Brady, P Faulkner, E Flanagan; C Brady (1-3), C Moynagh, M Reilly (1-0); S McCormack, K Clarke; B Magee, G McKiernan (0-5), O Kiernan (0-1); C O'Reilly (0-2), D McVeety (0-1), S Johnston (0-2).

Replacements: R Galligan, C Mackey (0-2), C Bradley, A Cole, N Clerkin, J Wharton, D Wharton, D Monahan, D Brady, N Murray, P Gilcreest.

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1

Saturday

