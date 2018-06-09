All-Ireland qualifiers: Meath 0-19 Tyrone 2-14 (aet)

Tyrone debutant Harry Loughran scores a goal in extra-time

Tyrone had draw on all their powers of survival to escape Pairc Tailteann with a narrow win over a dogged Meath side.

In an extra-time thriller, the Red Hands held on to book their place in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers with just a point to spare.

Mickey Harte's men needed goals from Connor McAliskey and debutant Harry Loughran to secure a tense victory.

Afterwards, Meath vented their frustration at referee Paddy Neilan for not awarding them a late free.

In a feisty contest in Navan, both sides had players red-carded in normal time as Tiernan McCann was sent off for Tyrone before Meath forward Ben Brennan was dismissed in injury time.

Meath recovered from conceding a second goal in extra time and scored the final four points to close the gap but were furious when Neilan waved play on after James McEntee thought he had been fouled.

Fast start for Red Hands

McAliskey was on fire in the opening stages, knocking over a couple of frees before slotting home a seventh minute goal.

The Royals responded with several crucial frees from Donal Lenihan and Cillian O'Sullivan equalised for the home side in the 17th minute.

Tyrone led by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break, but Meath's hard, direct running was leaving the visiting defence stretched.

Joey Wallace and O'Sullivan were a constant torment for their markers and, after Brenan had tagged on a couple of points, it was Wallace who powered through for the leveller in the 54th minute.

The hosts took the lead for the first time midway through the second half when Brennan landed another free.

Cathal McShane's late point forced the game into extra time

Tyrone force extra time

Tyrone's finishing let them down on a number of occasions, with the home side countering at pace as Brennan cancelled out a Frank Burns point.

Last year's Ulster champions were reduced to 14 men when McCann received a straight red card in the 65th minute but they still managed to draw level again through McAliskey.

Brennan thought he had nailed the winner from a 40 metre free in the 75th minute but he was dismissed shortly afterwards and there was still time for Kieran McGeary to send Cathal McShane in for a cool equaliser with the very last kick of normal time.

Volley of scores

Tied at 0-14 to 1-10, the teams reappeared for extra-time and it was Tyrone who picked up the tempo in the energy-sapping conditions.

The visitors caught their opponents cold with a volley of scores, including a superb Harry Loughran goal as he palmed home at the far post off a cross from fellow substitute Ronan O'Neill.

Tyrone led by 2-14 to 0-16 midway through added time but Meath responded strongly with points from Lenihan and substitutes Thomas O'Reilly and Shane Glynn.

It set up a tense finish as both sides battled to win goalkeeper Michael O'Neill's final kick-out but McEntee's appeal for a free was rejected and the Red Hands held on.

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, S Curran; J McEntee (0-2), D Keogan (0-1), S Gallagher; B Menton, A Flanagan; C O'Sullivan (0-2), B Brennan (0-6, 3f), M Burke (0-1); J Wallace (0-1), G Reilly, D Lenihan (0-4, 4f).

Replacements: T O'Reilly (0-1) for Lenihan (54), E Wallace for Burke (55), B McMahon for J Wallace (57), Cian O'Brien for Brennan (71), S Glynn (0-1) for Gallagher (74), Daniel O'Neill for McGill (81), D Lenihan for Lavin (83).

Tyrone: M O'Neill; P Hampsey, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns (0-2), M McKernan (0-1); C Cavanagh, P McNulty; M Donnelly, N Sludden (0-1), C Meyler; C McShane (0-2), R Donnelly, C McAliskey (1-8, 0-6f).

Replacements: K McGeary for Meyler (48), R Brennan for HP McGeary (48), H Loughran (1-0) for R Donnelly (52), D McClure for McNulty (61), R McNabb for McNamee (67), R O'Neill for T McCann (71), Meyler for McKernan (78), C McCann for McShane (85), A McCrory for Hampsey (91).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1

Saturday

Wexford 1-18 Waterford 3-14 Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 Meath 0-19 Tyrone 2-14 (AET) Wicklow 1-5 Cavan 2-16 Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-15 Limerick 3-07 Mayo 5-19 Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 3-16

Sunday