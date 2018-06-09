All-Ireland qualifiers: Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22

Derry could not keep pace with Kildare in the second half of their first round qualifier

Derry's season came to an end with an eight point defeat to Kildare in their All-Ireland first round qualifier at Owenbeg.

Shane McGuigan and Enda Lynn scored goals for the Oak Leafers in a pulsating opening half with Daniel Flynn finding the net for the visitors.

Niall Kelly's goal and some impressive distance shooting put Kildare out of sight in the second half.

It is the Lilywhites' first win in 13 competitive matches.

Damian McErlain's men will be disappointed that the scoreline suggests a considerable gap between the sides given that the game was still very much in the balance at half time, when the difference was just two points.

Derry may also feel aggrieved to have ended the game with 14 men as Mark Lynch was given his marching orders for his part in a melee late on.

A strong display from the Kildare bench including a six point contribution from Neil Flynn was pivotal as last year's beaten Leinster finalists advanced to the next round.

Lilywhites dominate physical battle

Kildare made it clear in the early stages that they intended to smother their opponents with a strong physical presence.

The hosts started brightly and Slaughtneil's McGuigan found the back of the net following neat build up play with Sean Leo McGoldrick.

Flynn responded by weaving his way through five Derry defenders to score Kildare's first goal after Kevin Feely had rose highest to claim a kick out in midfield.

The impressive Paul Cribbin then pointed twice in as many minutes as Kildare took a lead that they did not relinquish.

Captain Eoin Doyle was black carded for a cynical foul on Cassidy but the Lilywhites persisted with their physical approach as a means to staying on the front foot.

Lynn profited from the direct running of Padraig Cassidy to keep Derry in touch by rifling his shot into the roof of the net.

However after half time Kildare managed to stifle the influential Derry midfielder and found space in behind their opponents' backline.

The unmarked Kelly fisted in an inviting pass from Keith Cribben to tighten the visitor's stranglehold on the match.

Derry's disappointing season, which has also seen them relegated to Division Four, has now finished while Kildare can enjoy ending a losing streak that began in last year's Leinster final.

Derry: B McKinless; P McNeill, K Johnson, M McEvoy; L McGoldrick (0-1), C McKaigue, SL McGoldrick; C McAtamney, P Cassidy (0-2); J Doherty (0-2), E Bradley (0-4), P Coney; E Lynn (1-1), S McGuigan (1-1), M Lynch (0-2).

Replacements: O Hartin, M Bateson, J Curran, P Hagan, J Kielt (0-1), R Mooney, C McWilliams, T O'Brien, B Rodgers, N Toner.

Kildare: M Donnellan (0-1); P Kelly, D Hyland, M O'Grady; J Murray (0-1), E Doyle, K Flynn; K Feely (0-2), T Moolick (0-2); F Conway (0-4), P Cribbin (0-2), K Cribbin (0-1); D Slattery (0-1), D Flynn (1-1), N Kelly (1-0).

Replacements: A O'Neill, J Byrne (0-1), E O'Connor, C Healy, E Callaghan, M Hyland, F Dowling, J Hyland, M Dempsey, N Flynn (0-6).

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round 1

Saturday

Wexford 1-18 Waterford 3-14 Wexford Park Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 Owenbeg Meath v Tyrone Navan, 17:00 Wicklow v Cavan Aughrim, 18:00 Offaly v Antrim Tullamore, 18:00 Limerick v Mayo Gaelic Grounds, 18:00 Westmeath v Armagh Mullingar, 19:00

Sunday