Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim must beat Kerry and hope for Westmeath favour

Neil McManus has again been Antrim's main scorers in the Joe McDonagh Cup

Antrim face Kerry in their last Joe McDonagh Cup group game at Cushendall on Saturday needing to win and also requiring a big favour from Westmeath.

Westmeath, who have already booked their spot in the final, face Carlow at Cullen Park with the home side just needing a draw to knock Antrim out.

Antrim will hope Westmeath motivation remains strong as defeat will see them facing Carlow again in three weeks.

Wins for Westmeath and Antrim will see them meeting in the final on 1 July.

That would see Antrim joining Carlow on six points - four behind Westmeath - but the Saffrons would clinch the final berty on the head-to-head rule having beaten Carlow in the second round of the competition.

The two finalists will secure a place in the preliminary round of the Liam McCarthy Cup where they will face the third-placed teams from the Leinster and Munster Championships with All-Ireland quarter-final spots up for grabs in those games.

Antrim have lost last two games

Antrim won their two opening games against Meath and Carlow but then suffered defeat against Laois before losing narrowly against Westmeath in Mullingar last weekend.

The Saffrons management have made two changes from last weekend as goalscorer Keelan Molloy replaces James McNaughton at midfield and Donal McKinley comes in for Eddie McCloskey in attack.

McKinley was also introduced as a substitute last weekend.

While Antrim need Westmeath to win in Mullingar, the Saffrons will also have to fully concentrate on the task in hand against the Kingdom.

Famously, Kerry shocked Antrim in the Division 1B relegation play-off in April 2015 which saw the Saffrons relegated to Division Two.

A Kerry win will see them joining Carlow on six points - if Westmeath win at Cullen Park - but in that event, Carlow would clinch the final spot having beaten the Kingdom last month.

Meanwhile, Derry hurlers face Kildare in the second Christy Ring Cup semi-final at Innskillen on Sunday.

On Saturday, London first Wicklow in the first semi-final.

Antrim: R Elliott; A Graffin, J Dillon, C McKinley (capt); P Burke, S McCrory, D Kearney; K Molloy, E Campbell; D McKinley, N McManus, N Elliott; C Johnston, C McCann, C Clarke. Subs: J McMullan, M Donnelly, N McAuley, S Rooney, J McNaughton, C Carson, R McCambridge, G Walsh, D McCloskey, E McCloskey, E O'Neill, C Boyd, C McHugh, T Burns.

HURLING FIXTURES

Saturday

Leinster SHC Kilkenny v Wexford Nowlan Park, 19:00 BST Galway v Dublin Pearse Stadium, 19:00

Joe McDonagh Cup Meath v Laois Navan, 15:00 Carlow v Westmeath Netwatch Cullen Park, 15:00 Antrim v Kerry Cushendall, 15:00

Christy Ring Cup semi-final London v Wicklow Cullen Park, 12:30

Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals Warwickshire v Tyrone Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 13:00 Donegal v Monaghan Owenbeg, 13:00

Nicky Rackard Cup relegation play-off Leitrim v Louth Mullingar, 16:30

Lory Meagher Cup round three Fermanagh v Lancashire Enniskillen, 13:00 Sligo v Cavan Markievicz Park, 13:00

SUNDAY

Munster SHC Limerick v Waterford Gaelic Grounds, 14:00 Tipperary v Clare Thurles, 14:00