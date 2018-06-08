Ulster SFC semi-final: Favourites Donegal aim to avoid mishap against Down

Donal O'Hare and Leo McLoone were both impressive in their last games

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 10 June Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster 1341 Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website; full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00

Donegal go into Sunday's second Ulster SFC semi-final against Down as favourites but Fermanagh reminded us last weekend that shocks can happen.

Despite his knowledge of the Donegal squad, Rory Gallagher will be keeping more than a watching brief on the Clones proceeding.

Donegal looked to be shifting through the gears well in the quarter-final dismissal of Derry at Celtic Park.

Down did what they had to do against Antrim without being overly convincing.

Donegal's display in the 2-16 to 0-16 win over the Oak Leafers saw them raising their game from the also comfortable opening win over Cavan.

Connaire Harrison's aerial prowess could be important for Down

Down could use high ball tactic

The transition from defence to attack will have the feature of the display in Derry which pleased Declan Bonner most.

The pass to Patrick McBrearty and subsequent score, as he hit 0-8, was often the last link in the chain from defence to attack at Celtic Park.

If McBrearty is able to get on the ball to a similar extent at Clones, Down will be in big trouble.

Down boss Eamonn Burns will hope that midfielder Peter Turley can prove just as effective in the engine room as he was against Antrim and that the likes of Caolan Mooney, Darren O'Hagan and Shay Millar will again be able to run at the opposition defence.

Media playback is not supported on this device Oisín McConville: Down's forwards can damage Donegal

Donal O'Hare was also a factor in open play against the Saffrons but it remains to be seen whether he will be given as much space by the Donegal defence.

Given Connaire Harrison's height, it will not be a surprise to see Down attempt to lump a few high balls towards the Donegal square.

The Donegal defence did look a little shaky on the couple of occasions when Derry used the tactic at Celtic Park with the ball bouncing favourably for the visitors when it could easily have ended up in the net.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner expects Neil McGee to be fit for Sunday's game

McGee winning fitness battle

Manager Bonner is optimistic that veteran full-back Neil McGee will be declared fit for Sunday's contest after he lasted only 11 minutes at Celtic Park because of a back injury.

Forwards Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan have also recovered from knocks but Martin O'Reilly and Martin McElhinney both remain sidelined.

If McGee is unable to start, All-Ireland winner Anthony Thompson could be in contention to be drafted into the defence after regaining his fitness.

Down will be hoping to have Ryan Johnston available for Sunday after the Kilcoo forward missed the quarter-final victory over Antrim but his club-mate Darragh O'Hanlon remains out.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland GAA pundit Martin Clarke believes the Clones contest will produce a lot more open football than last weekend's low-scoring contest.

"Both teams like to play that bit more open, attacking style," said former Down forward Martin Clarke.

"Donegal have racked-up two big scores in their games against Cavan and Derry and Down scored 1-18 at home [against Antrim] so you expect it to be more open.

Media playback is not supported on this device Donegal and Down could produce a thriller - Martin Clarke

Down not in back-to-back finals since 1975

Down are aiming for consecutive Ulster final appearances for the first time since 1975.

"You would hope that the guys that were involved, the management team and the players, that they would use that as a springboard to go into a big game against a quality team like Donegal," added Clarke.

"They can try to use that experience to their advantage to try and stop Donegal's strengths such as Paddy McBrearty up front, in particular, and their running from deep with the likes of Michael Murphy and then go and use their own quality that they have with Connaire Harrison, Caolan Mooney, Kevin McKernan and Donal O'Hare.

"So Down have the quality to put up a score capable of beating Donegal but it's whether or not they can stop it going the other way will be the big question."