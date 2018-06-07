All-Ireland qualifiers: Tyrone ring changes for Meath test

Richie Donnelly also started the 2015 All-Ireland qualifier win against Meath
Richie Donnelly also started the 2015 All-Ireland qualifier win against Meath

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made four changes to his team for Saturday's All-Ireland qualifier against Meath.

Full-forward Richie Donnelly, brother of captain Mattie, will make his first start of the season for the Red Hands.

Michael McKernan and Hugh Pat McGeary come into the defence while Padraig McNulty starts in midfield.

The deposed Ulster champions are without the suspended Peter Harte while Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley will miss the trip to Navan because of injury.

The absence of Brennan, Bradley and Peter Harte, as well as the injury to Declan McClure, meant that the Tyrone management were always going to have to make changes from the side that began their Ulster quarter-final loss to Monaghan.

Media playback is not supported on this device

McGinley previews All-Ireland qualifiers

Richie Donnelly will take Bradley's place in the full-forward line with his brother switching from midfield to attack to replace Brennan.

McNulty partners Colm Cavanagh in midfield while wing-back McKernan makes his first championship start and McGeary replaces Cathal McCarron in a further change at corner back.

Tyrone have twice beaten Meath in the qualifiers; they defeated the Royals at Croke Park 2013 and also won their 2015 encounter in Omagh.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, HP McGeary; T McCann, F Burns, M McKernan; C Cavanagh, P McNulty; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired