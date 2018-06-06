Ulster SFC: Neil McGee winning fitness race for Donegal

Full-back Neil McGee is the lynchpin of the Donegal defence

Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final Venue: St. Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 10 June Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster 1341 Medium Wave and the BBC Sport website

Donegal's hopes of reaching the Ulster SFC final have improved with the news that Neil McGee has returned training.

McGee was forced off after 11 minutes of his side's quarter-final victory against Derry with a back injury.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner is confident the veteran full-back will be available for Sunday's semi-final against Down.

Forwards Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan have also recovered from knocks but Martin O'Reilly and Martin McElhinney both remain sidelined.

O'Reilly and Elhinney have returned to training but neither player is expected to be available for the game in Clones while All-Ireland winner Anthony Thompson could come into contention for Sunday's semi-final after proving his fitness.

Donegal are chasing their first Ulster title since 2014 and Bonner's side are now being tipped as favourites to claim the provincial honours following Fermanagh's shock defeat of Monaghan in a low-scoring semi-final in Omagh.

"Donegal-Down is obviously going to be a more open game you would expect, both teams like to play that bit more open, attacking style," said former Down forward Martin Clarke.

"Donegal have racked-up two big scores in their games against Cavan and Derry and Down scored 1-18 at home [against Antrim] so you expect it to be more open.

"Of course Donegal are favourites but it could be the year of the shock - usually the Ulster championship only produces one genuine shock."

Connaire Harrison will be key to Down's hopes of reaching back to back Ulster finals

Bolt from the blue

Down will be hoping to have Ryan Johnston available for Sunday after the Kilcoo forward missed the quarter-final victory over Antrim but his club-mate Darragh O'Hanlon remains out.

Manager Eamonn Burns has already revealed that his players are working on improving their shoot accuracy as they target consecutive Ulster final appearances for the first time since 1975.

"It was a bolt from the blue getting there last year and it was an enjoyable experience just to get to the final," added Clarke.

"You would hope that the guys that were involved, the management team and the players, that they would use that as a springboard to go into a big game against a quality team like Donegal.

"They can try to use that experience to their advantage to try and stop Donegal's strengths such as Paddy McBrearty up front, in particular, and their running from deep with the likes of Michael Murphy and then go and use their own quality that they have with Connaire Harrison, Caolan Mooney, Kevin McKernan and Donal O'Hare.

"So Down have the quality to put up a score capable of beating Donegal but it's whether or not they can stop it going the other way will be the big question."