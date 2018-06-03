BBC Sport - I heard the keeper coming out - Eoin Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal
I heard the keeper coming out - Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal
- From the section Gaelic Games
Eoin Donnelly says he didn't know whether his fisted effort had gone over the bar or into the net before realising he had scored a last-gasp Ulster semi-final goal.
The Fermanagh man's three-pointer earned his team a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 win over favourites Monaghan at Healy Park.
"I knew I got a good connection on it. I thought it was over the bar at least," said the Fermanagh midfielder, who will hope to help the Ernemen secure a first ever Ulster senior football title against Donegal or Down on 24 June.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired