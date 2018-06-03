BBC Sport - I heard the keeper coming out - Eoin Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal

I heard the keeper coming out - Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal

Eoin Donnelly says he didn't know whether his fisted effort had gone over the bar or into the net before realising he had scored a last-gasp Ulster semi-final goal.

The Fermanagh man's three-pointer earned his team a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 win over favourites Monaghan at Healy Park.

"I knew I got a good connection on it. I thought it was over the bar at least," said the Fermanagh midfielder, who will hope to help the Ernemen secure a first ever Ulster senior football title against Donegal or Down on 24 June.

Top videos

Video

I heard the keeper coming out - Donnelly on his last-gasp Erne goal

Video

Highlights: Dominant England beat Pakistan to level series

Video

Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar

Video

Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Video

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Video

World Cup countdown: Carlos Alberto's sublime goal - 1970

Video

'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six

Video

'I'm convinced that's out!' Curran wicket a close call

Video

GB's Seagrave wins World Cup Downhill

Video

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Video

Costa Rica were better than NI - O'Neill

Video

Highlights: 'Splendiferous' England build first-innings lead

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired