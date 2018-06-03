BBC Sport - Fans' view: Deserving Fermanagh beat disappointing Monaghan
Fans' view: Deserving Fermanagh beat disappointing Monaghan
- From the section Gaelic Games
Fans leaving Healy Park give their views after Fermanagh stun Monaghan by 1-08 to 0-10 in Omagh to reach their first Ulster Senior Football Championship final since 2008.
