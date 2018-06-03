BBC Sport - Fans' view: Deserving Fermanagh beat disappointing Monaghan

Fans' view: Deserving Fermanagh beat disappointing Monaghan

Fans leaving Healy Park give their views after Fermanagh stun Monaghan by 1-08 to 0-10 in Omagh to reach their first Ulster Senior Football Championship final since 2008.

Top videos

Video

Fans' view: Deserving Fermanagh beat disappointing Monaghan

Video

Highlights: Dominant England beat Pakistan to level series

Video

Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar

Video

World Cup countdown: Carlos Alberto's sublime goal - 1970

Video

'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six

Video

'I'm convinced that's out!' Curran wicket a close call

Video

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Video

GB's Seagrave wins World Cup Downhill

Video

Highlights: 'Splendiferous' England build first-innings lead

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Italia '90

Video

Goals are around the corner for Sterling - Cahill

Video

Bess out for 49 as England build lead

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired