BBC Sport - Why are fans staying away from Ulster SFC?
Why are fans staying away from Ulster SFC?
- From the section Gaelic Games
There's plenty of empty seats at this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship with a big fall in attendances in the opening five games.
They has been a drop of 9,000 spectators compared to the first five fixtures in 2017.
Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McEvoy defended ticket prices while former Down forward Martin Clarke gave his thoughts on the crowd crisis.
